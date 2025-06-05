Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to pull off a sweep of the Atlanta Braves to get themselves back to .500 on the season, but they are set as road underdogs in Thursday’s afternoon matchup.
Arizona is still 6.5 games back in the NL West, but it has won three games in a row to make a small push towards a playoff spot in the National League. The Braves, on the other hand, have yet to fully recover from a slow start to the 2025 campaign.
On Thursday, Arizona youngster Brandon Pfaadt (5.05 ERA) will get the ball against Atlanta’s Grant Holmes (3.78 ERA). Pfaadt really struggled in the month of May, raising his ERA from 2.78 to 5.05.
Can he bounce back in June?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-166)
- Braves -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +124
- Braves: -148
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 12:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Diamondbacks record: 30-31
- Braves record: 27-33
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Pfaadt OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130)
Through 12 starts in the 2025 season, Pfaadt has allowed three or more earned runs seven times, and he gave up eight earned runs without recording an out in his last start.
The D-Backs righty has a 5.05 ERA, but his advanced numbers are even worse. Statcast has him in the third percentile in expected ERA (6.73) this season, a sign that more regression could be coming.
The Braves are just 23rd in MLB in runs scored this season, but I think they’ll be able to get to Pfaadt in the early going on Thursday.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Even though Arizona has taken the first two games of this series, I cannot trust it with Pfaadt on the mound.
The righty has not pitched well in nearly a month, allowing three or more earned runs in five of his six outings in May. He did not record an out – but allowed eight runs – in his last outing against the Washington Nationals.
Pfaadt posted a 8.10 ERA in the month of May, allowing 33 hits in 26.2 innings of work. He ranks in the third percentile in Major League Baseball in expected ERA (6.73) and the second percentile in expected batting average against (.323) this season.
Plus, the D-Backs bullpen (5.23 ERA this season) is far from lights out. So, even if Pfaadt starts to turn things around, the Braves (3.64 bullpen ERA) have the advantage in the later innings.
As for Holmes, he’s really settled in as a starter as of late. In six May outings, he posted a 3.22 ERA, allowing more than three earned runs on just one occasion. Now, it’s worth noting that the Braves still went 2-4 in those starts, but Holmes should be able to keep Atlanta in the lead in the early going.
I’ll bet on the Braves to avoid the sweep at home on Thursday afternoon.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
