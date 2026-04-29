Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

The Milwaukee Brewers have bounced back from four straight losses to beat the Pirates 5-0 and then blow out the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Both the Diamondbacks and Brewers now sit at 15-13, although Milwaukee is 9-7 at home while Arizona is 6-7 on the road.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for the Diamondbacks opposed by Brandon Sproat for the Brew Crew.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers on Wednesday, April 29.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-194)

Brewers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +109

Brewers -131

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 2.89 ERA)

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.45 ERA)

Eduoardo Rodriguez had a great first three starts, but he’s allowed four runs on six hits in five innings in each of his last two starts against the Orioles and White Sox. The left-hander made two starts against the Brewers last year, going 6.1 innings with 2 ER in the first start, and then getting chased after 2.1 innings and allowing 5 ER in August.

Brandon Sproat has settled in after allowing 7 ER in 3 IP to open the season. He's allowed a total of 4 ER in 11 innings over his last two starts, allowing just four hits in each outing. The right-hander allowed 11 ER in 20.2 IP in four starts last season.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): ARID, BREW

Diamondbacks record: 15-13

Brewers record: 15-13

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Fernandez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+123)

Jose Fernandez has been a pleasant surprise so far this season in Arizona. The Diamondbacks rookie is batting .329 with an .835 OPS through 79 at-bats.

The infielder went OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games before being held to just a run on Tuesday night. On the season, he’s still gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 14 of 20 games overall. That includes in 13 of his last 16 contests.

I’ll ride the Fernandez train as long as it’s going strong, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down just yet.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been profitable when it comes to betting the OVER this season. The Diamondbacks are 17-12 to the OVER with the Brewers not too far behind at 16-12.

I don’t trust either of these pitchers as both starters could give up a crooked number at any moment. The Diamondbacks also have the fourth-highest bullpen ERA in the league at 5.22, and while the Brewers bullpen has a 3.95 ERA, Sproat hasn’t been unhittable as a starter.

Both of these teams should put up a few runs in this one, with at least one side breaking through for a big number on the scoreboard.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-102)

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