Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2026 MLB season as back-to-back World Series champions, and they're arguably even better than before after making several key signings in the offseason, including outfielder Kyle Tucker.

They'll begin their quest for a three-peat on Thursday night when they host their NL West rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks have had back-to-back disappointing seasons after losing in the World Series in 2023. Can they return to form in 2026?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (+104)

Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +215

Dodgers -260

Total

OVER 8.5 (-124)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (13-15, 4.83 ERA in 2025)

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (12-8, 2.49 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Diamondbacks record: 0-0

Dodgers record: 0-0

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez Home Run (+450)

Zac Gallen had an issue giving up home runs last season, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, which was one of the worst marks amongst MLB starting pitchers. I'm going to bank on that continuing this season, and bet on Teoscar Hernandez to take him deep. Hernandez racked up 25 home runs in 134 games played last season. He has now hit 25+ home runs in five straight seasons.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I have no interest in betting anything other than the Dodgers to win big tonight. Not only is Zac Gallen coming off a terrible season where he had a 4.83 ERA, but Arizona also had one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 4.82. That should be music to the ears of a Dodgers lineup that is somehow even better than last year's. It's a team that looks more like an All-Star squad than one that's ready to play 162 games together.

The Dodgers are unquestionably the best team in baseball, and they'll prove that tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-125) via FanDuel

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