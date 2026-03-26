Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
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The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2026 MLB season as back-to-back World Series champions, and they're arguably even better than before after making several key signings in the offseason, including outfielder Kyle Tucker.
They'll begin their quest for a three-peat on Thursday night when they host their NL West rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks have had back-to-back disappointing seasons after losing in the World Series in 2023. Can they return to form in 2026?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (+104)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +215
- Dodgers -260
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-124)
- UNDER 8.5 (+102)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (13-15, 4.83 ERA in 2025)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (12-8, 2.49 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 26
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Diamondbacks record: 0-0
- Dodgers record: 0-0
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez Home Run (+450)
Zac Gallen had an issue giving up home runs last season, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, which was one of the worst marks amongst MLB starting pitchers. I'm going to bank on that continuing this season, and bet on Teoscar Hernandez to take him deep. Hernandez racked up 25 home runs in 134 games played last season. He has now hit 25+ home runs in five straight seasons.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I have no interest in betting anything other than the Dodgers to win big tonight. Not only is Zac Gallen coming off a terrible season where he had a 4.83 ERA, but Arizona also had one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 4.82. That should be music to the ears of a Dodgers lineup that is somehow even better than last year's. It's a team that looks more like an All-Star squad than one that's ready to play 162 games together.
The Dodgers are unquestionably the best team in baseball, and they'll prove that tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-125) via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets