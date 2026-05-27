Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Arizona Diamondbacks have strung together four straight wins and now have a 30-24 record on the season, which is 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.

They have a chance to complete the series sweep against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon after beating them 6-2 and 7-5 in the first two games of their three-game set.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's matinee matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+132)

Giants +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -130

Giants +110

Total

OVER 7.5 (-112)

UNDER 7.5 (-108)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Michael Soroka, RHP (6-2, 3.27 ERA)

San Francisco: Trevor McDonald, RHP (2-1, 4.76 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record: 30-24

Giants record: 22-33

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Soroka UNDER 1.5 Walks (-135)

Michael Soroka has been in much better command of his pitches this season. He has a walk rate of just 2.3 per nine innings pitched, better than his 2025 rate of 2.9. Today, he'll face a Giants team that is terrible at drawing walks. Over the past 30 days, the Giants have drawn a walk on just 5.9% of their plate appearances. Let's bet the UNDER on Soroka's walks total of 1.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the UNDER. Both starting pitchers in this game have been better than their respective ERAs would indicate. Soroka's ERA sits at 3.27, but his FIP is even better at 2.93. Trevor McDonald of the Giants is in a similar situation. He has a 4.76 ERA but has a FIP of 3.43.

Neither team has exactly been hot offensively lately, either. Both teams are outside the top 10 in wRC+ over the past 30 days, with the Diamondbacks ranking 14th and the Giants ranking 16th.

Let's bet the UNDER this afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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