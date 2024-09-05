Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Sept. 5 (Trust Blake Snell)
The Arizona Diamondbacks are battling for a top wild card spot in the National League, but they’re running into one of the best pitchers in baseball in Blake Snell on Thursday afternoon.
While the San Francisco Giants are four games under .500 on the season, they’ve gone 8-2 in Snell’s starts since he returned from the injured list in July.
This should be an intriguing matchup, as Arizona ranks No. 2 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Thursday, Sept. 5.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- D-Backs +1.5 (-175)
- Giants -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- D-Backs: +124
- Giants: -148
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.30 ERA)
- San Francisco: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 5
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
- D-Backs record: 79-61
- Giants record: 68-72
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly: Since returning from the injured list in August, Kelly has made four starts, posting a 6.75 ERA. He’s allowed 28 hits and eight walks in 21.1 innings of work, yet the D-Backs are 2-2 in those games, giving Kelly a pair of wins in the process. Can he limit the baserunners on Thursday?
San Francisco Giants
Blake Snell: Since July, Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 1.30 ERA in 10 starts. He’s led the Giants to an 8-2 record over that stretch, allowing just 24 hits over 62.1 innings of work. Can he slow down one of the best offenses in baseball?
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
If Snell is pitching, I’m betting on the Giants.
Yes, Arizona is the No. 2 offense in baseball against lefties and the highest scoring offense in the league, but the Giants lefty has dominated over this 10-game stretch, allowing just nine total runs and posting nine starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed.
Meanwhile, Kelly has been knocked around since coming off the injured list, pushing his season-long WHIP to 1.28.
On the season, the Giants are seven games over .500 at home, which I think is important to note in this matchup. San Fran has dropped four in a row, but it won the last time Snell started, making it three straight with the lefty on the mound.
I’ll back the Giants as favorites in this matchup.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.