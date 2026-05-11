Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are both looking to make it three wins in a row when they start their three-game set on Monday night.

Arizona lost three straight games prior to taking its last two at home against the Mets, and the Rangers had lost five of six before shutting out the Cubs in their last two home games.

The Diamondbacks are looking to get back up to .500, with the Rangers clawing their way there as well.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers on Monday, May 11.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-199)

Rangers -1.5 (+163

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +109

Rangers -131

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka (4-2, 4.14 ERA)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

Michael Soroka had his worst start of the season (3 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) two outings ago in Milwaukee, but bounced back from that with 6.1 one-run innings against the Pirates last time out. His ERA doesn’t look great, but he’s only allowed 9 ER in 34 IP (2.38 ERA) when you remove that putrid start in Milwaukee.

Nathan Eovaldi is also starting to settle in this season. After allowing six runs in as many innings against the A’s a few weeks ago, he’s twirled 15 one-run innings with just seven hits allowed in his last two starts.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): ARID, RSN

Diamondbacks record: 19-20

Rangers record: 19-21

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Soroka OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-125)

Soroka started the season hot for Arizona. He allowed four hits in each of his first two starts, but has allowed OVER 4.5 hits in each of his last five outings.

Soroka has gone well OVER 4.5 hits allowed in his last three starts, too. He allowed seven hits to the White Sox, 10 to Milwaukee, and seven to the Pirates.

The righthander’s two worst starts this season came on the road, and he’s allowed 12 runs on 15 hits in 8.2 innings in those two outings against the Phillies and Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting matchup tonight in Texas.

Both starters are starting to find a groove, and both teams have won two in a row. However, neither team has been particularly hot at the plate, with the Diamondbacks scoring seven runs in those two wins and the Rangers putting up nine.

Texas’ 149 runs in 40 games are the third-lowest in the league, and Arizona’s 169 runs in 39 games are in the bottom third as well.

I’ll fade both offenses tonight in Texas.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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