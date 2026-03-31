Is Dillon Brooks Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Magic)

Phoenix Suns wing Dillon Brooks has missed the team's last 18 games with a fractured hand, but it appears he's set to return on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Suns have not released an injury report since they're playing the second night of a back-to-back, but it was reported on Monday that Brooks will make his return.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Dillon Brooks (hand) will play on Tuesday, per @DuaneRankin. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 31, 2026

The 2025-26 season has been a great one for Brooks, as he's averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Suns are 30-20 in the 50 games that Brooks has played in this season.

It's unclear if the former second-round pick will be on a minutes restriction on Tuesday, but getting him back in action will be a major boost for the Suns, who are 2.5-point road underdogs in the odds at DraftKings in this game. Phoenix improved to 12-2 against the spread as a road favorite on Monday, but it has covered in just 11 of 22 games as a road underdog.

Still, with Brooks expected to play, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why the Suns are a great bet on Tuesday night:

The Suns are coming off a blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, and they only had to play Devin Booker 26 minutes in that matchup.

Now, they find themselves as small underdogs against an Orlando Magic team that has dropped seven of its last 10 games and remains without Franz Wagner and Anthony Black on Tuesday.

The Suns are just 11-11 against the spread as road dogs this season, but the Magic have the third-worst against the spread record as a home favorite in the league this season, going 11-17 in 28 games.

Orlando is also just 20-28 straight up against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 campaign.

Phoenix is getting a major boost on Tuesday, as Dillon Brooks (hand) is set to return to the lineup after missing the team’s last 18 games. The Suns are 10 games over .500 (30-20) when Brooks is in the lineup this season.

Over their last 10 games, the Magic are just 24th in the NBA in net rating (-8.4), and they’re coming off a 52-point loss to Toronto on Sunday. I think the Suns are a little undervalued in this game, especially since they covered on the road on Monday, moving to 12-2 this season as a road favorite. I’ll gladly take the 2.5 points on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.