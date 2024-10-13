Is Diontae Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
This is great news for the Panthers’ passing game, as they’re already down Adam Thielen (injured reserve) and rookie Xavier Legette was banged up in Week 5. Legette is also expected to suit up for Sunday’s contest.
Johnson has been a lone bright spot on this struggling Panthers team, showing some solid chemistry with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton over the last few weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of Johnson’s props for Sunday’s action.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +190
Since Dalton took over under center in Week 3, Johnson has put together two great games and one down game.
He had eight catches for 122 yards and a score in Week 3 before turning around another big game in Week 4 – seven catches for 83 yards and a score.
However, the veteran receiver caught just three passes on six targets in Week 6, finishing with 23 receiving yards.
With the Panthers sitting as six-point underdogs in this game, I’d expect Johnson to get a solid workload in Week 6 that could push him over his receptions or yardage props.
Since Dalton took over, Johnson has 33 targets in three games, setting 13 and 14 targets in his first two games with the veteran.
I wouldn't be shocked if he returned to that usage in Week 6.
