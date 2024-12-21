Is Diontae Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson was suspended in Week 15 for conduct detrimental to the team, and he was excused from the squad’s activities this week. The Ravens have waived Johnson ahead of Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens acquired Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the deadline. However, he has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, catching just one of his five targets across four games for six yards.
In addition to that, Johnson has played in just 39 total snaps for the Ravens, never amassing a snap share greater than 30 percent in a single week.
With Johnson out last week, Rashod Bateman stepped up in a big way for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson threw for five scores against the New York Giants, and it was Bateman – a former first-round pick – who caught three balls for 80 yards and two scores.
With Johnson no longer in Baltimore in Week 16, here’s how to bet on the Ravens passing game.
Best Baltimore Ravens Passing Game Prop in Week 16 vs. Steelers
Mark Andrews OVER 2.5 Receptions (-165)
Since I don’t think Johnson’s status would have really mattered given his lack of playing time since being traded to Baltimore, I’m going to trust a prop that I would take any day of the week with this Ravens squad.
Tight end Mark Andrews got off to a slow start in the 2024 season, but he’s come on in recent weeks, catching 39 passes for 449 yards and eight touchdowns in his last 10 games.
While Andrews isn’t lighting things up, he’s become a consistent part of the passing game again, catching at least two passes in all 10 games and three or more passes in seven of those matchups.
I’m shocked to see him down at 2.5 receptions, especially since Lamar Jackson has targeted him three or more times in eight of his last 10 games. While he only made two catches against the Giants, he also only played 66 percent of the team’s snaps due to the blowout nature of the contest.
I expect Andrews to bounce back on Saturday against Pittsburgh.
