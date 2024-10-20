Is Diontae Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update Prop Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Commanders)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Dionte Johnson – listed as questionable with ankle and rib injuries – is expected to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Johnson has been on the injury report in recent weeks, but he’s yet to miss a game for the 1-5 Panthers. Since Andy Dalton took over as Carolina’s quarterback, Johnson has been really effective, finding the end zone in three of his four games.
The Panthers have a favorable matchup in Week 7 against a Washington defense that has allowed 12 passing touchdowns on the season.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers expect Johnson to fare on Sunday.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 64.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +140
Since Dalton took over in Week 3, Johnson has three scores (in three different games) and 24 receptions on 43 targets.
He’s cleared 5.5 receptions in three of those four games and picked up at least 78 receiving yards in three of those matchups.
Against this weak Washington secondary, Johnson is worth a shot on the OVER in any of these props, especially since Dalton has looked his way 10 or more times in three of his four games this season.
There is a risk that Johnson could aggravate one of his injuries, but he’s too hard to pass up in the prop market given his target share.
