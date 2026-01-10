Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was a limited participant in practice early in the week due to a foot injury.
However, the Bears wideout is off the team's final injury report and is expected to play in the wild card round against the Green Bay Packers.
Moore was the hero the last time these teams met, catching a long touchdown in overtime to secure a win for Chicago. That helped the Bears lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they are underdogs at home in Saturday night's matchup.
In that game, Moore had five catches for 97 yards and a score, but he has not been an elite weapon this season in terms of his production. The veteran receiver had just 50 catches for 682 yards and six scores in the regular season, and he was not targeted more than seven times in a single game.
Can he step up for the Bears in a rivalry matchup in the playoffs?
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Moore on Saturday.
Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Packers
DJ Moore UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-131)
Even though he’s good to go for this matchup, Moore is a risky player to trust in the prop market, especially with Rome Odunze set to return on Saturday night.
This season, Moore has six games with two or fewer receptions, and they’ve all come in the last nine weeks. While he did catch five passes for 97 yards and a score in his last game against Green Bay, Moore had just one catch for -4 yards on three targets in their first meeting.
The Bears receiver may see a few less looks with Odunze back in action, and he’s been targeted no more than seven times in any game in 2025, giving him a pretty low floor when it comes to this prop.
I think the UNDER is the play for Moore on Saturday night.
