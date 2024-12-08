Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Cardinals)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been bothered by a shoulder injury this season, and he is not listed on the team’s injury report for Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Metcalf has 50 catches for 763 yards on the season, and he’s one of the go-to options in the offense for Seattle.
This is a massive game for the Seahawks, as a win would give them a two-game lead on Arizona in the NFC West standings.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Metcalf in Week 14.
Best DK Metcalf Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 63.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +180
Earlier this season, Metcalf had four catches for 59 yards against Arizona, and he’s been limited to just four receptions in each of his last two games.
Still, DK has at least 55 yards in eight of his 10 matchups, totaling 763 yards on the season.
Arizona ranks just 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Play and 19th in EPA/Pass, so don’t be shocked if DK has a big game.
Geno Smith has looked his way at least seven times in six of his last seven games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
