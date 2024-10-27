Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is listed as doubtful for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, a sign that he won’t suit up on Sunday.
If Metcalf does sit, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have expanded roles in a game that could be a pass-heavy attack for Seattle as an underdogs against Josh Allen and company.
DK has been clearly the No. 1 option for Seattle in the passing game, and his absence could open up a lot of opportunities for Lockett and JSN, making them interesting prop targets on Sunday.
Here’s a pick for Lockett in Week 8 – as he’s been extremely consistent over the last five weeks.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +185
Since week, Lockett has at least six targets and four receptions in every game, and now he should see a slight uptick in looks with Metcalf out.
I love the OVER on Lockett’s receptions prop, especially since he’s seen his receiving yards fluctuate – three games under 60.5 yards – through the first seven weeks of the season.
I could see Seattle falling behind in this matchup, and Geno Smith clearly trusts Lockett with how much he’s targeted him this season.
As long as DK ends up getting ruled out, Lockett is a solid bet on Sunday.
