Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Seahawks)

The latest injury update for DK Metcalf in the Seattle Seahawks-Buffalo Bills matchup in NFL Week 8.

Peter Dewey

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is listed as doubtful for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, a sign that he won’t suit up on Sunday. 

If Metcalf does sit, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have expanded roles in a game that could be a pass-heavy attack for Seattle as an underdogs against Josh Allen and company. 

DK has been clearly the No. 1 option for Seattle in the passing game, and his absence could open up a lot of opportunities for Lockett and JSN, making them interesting prop targets on Sunday.

Here’s a pick for Lockett in Week 8 – as he’s been extremely consistent over the last five weeks. 

Tyler Lockett Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Bills

  • Receptions: 4.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
  • Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -120) 
  • Anytime TD: +185

Since week, Lockett has at least six targets and four receptions in every game, and now he should see a slight uptick in looks with Metcalf out. 

I love the OVER on Lockett’s receptions prop, especially since he’s seen his receiving yards fluctuate – three games under 60.5 yards – through the first seven weeks of the season. 

I could see Seattle falling behind in this matchup, and Geno Smith clearly trusts Lockett with how much he’s targeted him this season. 

As long as DK ends up getting ruled out, Lockett is a solid bet on Sunday.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

