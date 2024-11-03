Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Rams vs. Seahawks)
The Seattle Seahawks won’t have star receiver DK Metcalf for the second straight week as he deals with a sprained MCL.
Metcalf has already been ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.
Seattle scored just 10 points in Week 8 with Metcalf sidelined, and quarterback Geno Smith (21 for 29, 212 yards, one interception) did not have his best day without him.
Now, Seattle will once again lean on veteran Tyler Lockett and second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to pick up the slack in the passing game.
Here’s a breakdown of a prop bet for JSN after he led the team in receiving in Week 8.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +125
In Week 8, JSN was targeted seven times by Smith, reeling in six passes. He only has two games this season where he’s seen less than six targets, making him a pretty solid bet to clear his receptions prop against Los Angeles.
The Rams have allowed the fifth most net yards per pass attempt, and while JSN’s yardage’s have fluctuated this season, he’s had at least four receptions in five of his eight games.
The Seahawks may lean on their ground game more in Week 9, but JSN and Lockett should have pretty concrete roles in this offense. If you’re going to take an OVER in a receiving prop, they’re the two players to target on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.