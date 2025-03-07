DK Metcalf Next Team Odds: Chargers, Patriots Favored to Pry Receiver from Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf made waves this week by requesting a trade from the franchise.
A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf has played his entire career in Seattle, finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his six seasons. He does not have a single season under 900 receiving yards, and Metcalf has played in at least 15 games in every campaign in his NFL career.
An extremely durable options at receiver, Metcalf should have a robust trade market this offseason. The NFL has already seen big wide receiver trades, as Deebo Samuel was moved to Washington and Christian Kirk was sent to Houston.
Both of those players were moved for Day 3 picks, but Metcalf may have more upside given his durability and production so far in his NFL career. This week, oddsmakers at DraftKings Canada released odds for where Metcalf will play next season, and there are two clear frontrunners to poach the star wideout from Seattle.
DK Metcalf Trade Odds
Seahawks Favored to Retain DK Metcalf
Based on the latest odds, the Seahawks are the favorite to have Metcalf on their roster next season.
Seattle already released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett this offseason, and if it moves on from Metcalf, it would be left with very little at the receiver position behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, it appears that the Seahawks are willing to move Metcalf for the right price.
It'll be interesting to see if someone comes through with an offer before the 2025 NFL Draft, as that may entice Seattle to jumpstart a mini rebuild sooner.
Patriots Top Contender for DK Metcalf?
According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the Patriots are the favorite to land Metcalf this offseason. At +350 at DraftKings Canada, the Pats only have worse odds than the Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks to obtain the star wideout.
After struggling last season, the Patriots are looking to rebuild their roster around Drake Maye. A rookie last season, Maye showed some serious promise, so the Patriots may want to get him as many pieces on offense as possible to maximize his rookie deal.
Metcalf would give New England a proven No. 1 receiver that is desperately lacked last season. Also, it would allow the Patriots to look elsewhere with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- if that isn't moved to Seattle in the trade. Given the price that some of the other veteran receivers have gone for this offseason, the Pats should have no problem holding onto that pick.
Chargers Lead Other Teams in DK Metcalf Trade Odds
The Chargers were a playoff team last season, but they didn't have many great options in the passing game after rookie Ladd McConkey.
After moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason, the Chargers may decide to get back in the market for a receiver and trade for Metcalf to give Justin Herbert another proven weapon. In a loaded AFC West, Los Angeles may need to make a major splash to push the Kansas City Chiefs for the division crown in 2025.
