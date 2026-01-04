Is DK Metcalf Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, as he's serving the second game of his two-game suspension for striking a fan in the team's matchup with the Detroit Lions back in Week 16.
Metcalf missed the Steelers' loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, and the offense struggled mightily, putting up just six points in his absence. Now, the Steelers need a win on Sunday night to take the AFC North.
With a win, Pittsburgh will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC. With a loss, the Steelers will miss the playoffs entirely. So, not having Metcalf on Sunday night is a massive blow, and it's part of the reason why the Steelers are home underdogs in this matchup.
This season, Metcalf has 59 catches for 850 yards and six scores, and he's been targeted 99 times by Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' quarterbacks. So, someone will have to step up in this passing game in Week 18.
Here's a look at my favorite Steelers prop bet with Metcalf set to miss his second game in a row.
Best Steelers Prop Bet With DK Metcalf Out vs. Ravens
Kenneth Gainwell OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
This is a dream matchup for Kenneth Gainwell, who has outsnapped Jaylen Warren in recent weeks and is the clear passing-down back in this offense.
Gainwell had six catches (on seven targets) for 27 yards in his last meeting with the Ravens, and he’s picked up 30 or more receiving yards in four of his last seven games and six games overall this season.
With Metcalf suspended, Gainwell should have a bigger role in the passing game, and he was targeted four times in Week 17 with Metcalf out.
The Ravens have really struggled against opposing running backs, allowing the fourth-most receptions (81) and the fourth-most yards (638) to them this season.
Not only did Gainwell have six catches for 27 yards in the Steelers’ meeting with Baltimore back in Week 14, but Warren also had three grabs for 49 yards and a score.
