Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

The Dodgers lost four straight prior to winning their final two games against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Angels just got swept in Cleveland after losing two of three in Toronto.

The Dodgers are looking for their first win over the Angels since 2024. The Angels have won seven straight meetings, including six last year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Angels on Friday, May 15.

Dodgers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-137)

Angels +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Dodgers -231

Angels +187

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dodgers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97 ERA)

Blake Snell lasted just three innings in his first start of the season. The Braves tagged him for five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The southpaw threw 77 pitches in those three innings of work.

Jack Kochanowicz is looking to bounce back from a bad start against the Blue Jays. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two walks and no strikeouts in just four innings. The righthander had allowed six runs (five earned) in 18 innings across his previous three starts. He did get a win against the Dodgers last year, allowing just one run on five hits in 6.2 innings on May 16.

Dodgers vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, ABTV

Dodgers record: 26-18

Angels record: 16-28

Dodgers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Kochanowicz UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+100)

The last start was the only outing in which Kochanowicz allowed more than five hits this season. That came on the road in Toronto, and he’s been much better at home this year.

The righthander has a 1.18 WHIP and 1.53 ERA in 17.2 innings at home this season, and a 5.53 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 27.2 innings on the road.

The Dodgers have been struggling offensively recently, so I’ll take this even money price on Kochanowicz to have a solid start.

Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I simply can’t back the Dodgers as over -200 favorites right now, especially with Snell on the mound. The only way I can look in this game is to the Angels as home underdogs.

The Angels step up their game against the Dodgers, and hopefully, a return home can get them going. They won their last two games at Angel Stadium prior to a road trip that they want to forget.

Pick: Angels +187

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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