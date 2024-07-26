Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 26
The Dodgers and Astros meet in what could be a World Series preview this fall with the state of both teams.
Los Angeles' hasn't missed a beat despite injuries throughout the roster while Houston has retaken the lead in the AL West despite a dismal start to the season. The Astros are in such fine form that oddsmakers have made the Dodgers underdogs for the 11th time this season.
Can LA pull a minor upset?
Here's our betting preview:
Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-194)
- Astros: -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +115
- Astros: -135
Total: 8.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 26th
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Dodgers Record: 62-42
- Astros Record: 53-49
Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA)
Houston Astros: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The National League MVP betting favorite, Ohtani is leading the NL in home runs, runs scored, batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS. He’ll face left-hander Framber Valdez on Friday, who has had Ohtani’s number in the past, striking him out 21 times while allowing only four hits (one home run) in 14 appearances. Can the NL MVP get the better of the Astros starter?
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: The Astros have re-established themselves as the top team in the AL West due in part to Alvarez’s incredible stretch at the plate. Since June 1st, Alvarez is hitting .350 with 11 home runs with 32 RBIs in 40 games, which has coincided with a Houston record of 28-16. That mark is second to the Mets record for the best in all of Major League Baseball.
Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are the best-hitting team against left-handed pitching, and despite the team being 3-7 in the rare role as underdog, this is a strong bet on Friday.
Framber Valdez has battled injuries at times this season and has seen his strikeout percentage dip three percent this season, coinciding with a jump in hard-hit rate (48.3%, third percentile). Valdez has an xERA hovering at 4.00 (3.97) and his inability to limit hard contact is a big issue against the Dodgers lineup.
Rookie Gavin Stone will have a tall order of slowing down the Astros lineup that features Alvarez, but I fancy his chances of outperforming Valdez to start this one with a slight bullpen advantage.
Give me LA as slight underdogs on the road.
PICK: Dodgers ML (+105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.