Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, July 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of getting swept by the Houston Astros. They lost the first game by a score of 5-0 and then allowed a 6-4 lead slip away on Saturday, eventually losing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth.
The two teams will play in a series finale on Sunday afternoon. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game, including best bet.
Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Dodgers -1.5 (+150)
- Astros +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline:
- Dodgers +104
- Astros -122
Total:
- 9.0 (Over -102/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: River Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Houston: Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 28
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network
- Dodgers record: 62-44
- Astros record: 55-49
Dodgers vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The Dodgers have lost two-straight games to the Astros, but it's not the fault of Shohei Ohtani. He has recorded two hits in each of their two meetings, including a home run on Saturday. Ohtani has the second most home runs in the Majors this season with 32, five behind Aaron Judge.
Houston Astros
Spencer Arrighetti: The Astros starting pitcher has had an up-and-down season, but when he's on, he can propel the Astros to victory. With that being said, the Astros have lost four-straight games that he's got the start in. Let's see if he can break that streak tonight.
Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I'm backing the Astros to complete the series sweep this afternoon. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers:
"River Ryan allowed zero earned run in his first career start when the Dodgers faced the Giants earlier this week, but that metric is extremely deceiving in this case. The young arm also allowed four hits, three balls, and one unearned run which equals a FIP of 4.08. There's a strong chance he allows some runs today against a solid Astros lineup.
"There's no doubting Spencer Arrighetti has been hot and cold for the Astros, but his ERA has steadily improved since the disastrous start to his season. His FIP of 4.36 shows there's further positive regression to come.
"I'll back the Astros as home favorites in this interleague matchup."
Pick: Astros -122
