Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 1
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series on Friday night.
The Dodgers have lost just one game this postseason, while the Blue Jays had to overcome a 2-0 deficit to take down the Dodgers in the ALCS.
Blake Snell gets the nod for Los Angeles while Toronto turns to rookie starter Trey Yesavage.
Who will take Game 1 of the World Series?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays on Friday night.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (113)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -157
- Blue Jays +129
Total
- 7.5 (Over -101/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-0, 0.86 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.20 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 90-72 (0-0)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (0-0)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Blake Snell OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-103)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Let’s get the downside of this bet out of the way first: the Blue Jays don’t strike out a lot. In fact, their 6.72 strikeouts per game is the lowest in the league this season.
But this isn’t just any other game. And this isn’t just any other pitcher.
Blake Snell has been dynamite for the Dodgers in the playoffs. He threw six shutout innings against the Reds before allowing two runs on three hits in the seventh. He finished that game with just four hits allowed and nine strikeouts in those seven innings.
Since then, Snell has racked up 19 more strikeouts in 14 innings while allowing just two hits. The southpaw made one start against the Blue Jays this season, striking out 10 in just five innings against Toronto.
I would ladder Snell up to 8+ Ks (+198), 9+ Ks (+394), and possibly even 10+ Ks (+790) to open the World Series.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I also broke down my best bet for Game 1 in Walk-Off Wagers:
Snell has been terrific for the Dodgers in the playoffs, and they’ve had absolutely no problem winning on the road with wins in all four games.
Yesavage is a great story in Toronto, and he’s helped the Blue Jays to the World Series, but this Dodgers lineup is a different animal.
Since striking out 11 against the Yankees in his first start, Yesavage allowed five runs in four innings and two runs in 5.2 innings in his two starts against the Mariners.
The Dodgers are overwhelming favorites to win the series at -215, but we’re getting a price nearly 60 cents cheaper for Game 1.
Los Angeles took two of three against the Blue Jays in August, outscoring Toronto 18-7 in the process. The Dodgers are healthy now and Shohei Ohtani is out of his slump. Bet LA in Game 1.
Pick: Dodgers (-157)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.