Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 6
The Commissioner's Trophy will be in the building on Friday night as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6.
The Blue Jays battled back from their 18th-inning defeat in Game 3 with two road wings to bring the series back to Toronto with a 3-2 lead.
It will be a pitching rematch of Game 2 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto facing off against Kevin Gausman. Of course, Yamamoto threw a complete game in that one as the Dodgers evened the series.
Can the Dodgers even the series again to force a Game 7?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Friday night.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+111)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -151
- Blue Jays +124
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 93-69 (2-3)
- Blue Jays record: 94-68 (3-2)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 18.5 Outs (-109)
The Dodgers exhausted their bullpen in the 18-inning marathon win on Monday night, and we saw the effects of that with Blake Snell going 6.2 innings on 116 pitches in Game 5.
Yamamoto should have a similarly long leash in Game 6, and he’ll be ready to go deep into the game once again in his last start of the year.
The righthander has thrown two straight complete games and has now allowed just seven runs (five earned) on 17 hits in 28.2 innings this postseason. He’s been relatively efficient as well, needing 111 and 105 pitches in those two nine-inning efforts.
The Dodgers are going to ride Yamamoto as long as they physically can in Game 6, and the books can’t set his outs recorded line high enough.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Yamamoto has been dominant for the Dodgers, and Kevin Gausman hasn’t been too bad himself for the Blue Jays.
The veteran has allowed seven runs on 14 hits in 24.2 innings this postseason for a 2.55 ERA. He pitched in Game 2 for Toronto, allowing three runs on four hits (two home runs) in 6.2 innings.
The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold, and Gausman has already shown that he can quiet them. Yamamoto isn’t going to allow much for the Dodgers either, in what should be an extremely low-scoring contest in Toronto on Friday night.
I would also take the Dodgers, possibly on the run line, if you’re looking for a side in this game.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-110)
