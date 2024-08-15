Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Trust Jack Flaherty)
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a chance to clinch a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, but they lost 5-4, setting up a crucial Game 4 on Thursday afternoon.
With a win, Los Angeles would take the series 3-1 and continue to build a gap on the best record in the National League.
With righty Jack Flaherty making his third start in a Dodgers uniform, how should we bet on Thursday’s game?
Here’s a look at the odds, my best bet and more for this NL clash.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+114)
- Brewers +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -155
- Brewers: +130
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 2.97 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Tobias Meyers (6-5, 2.79 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV):
- Dodgers record: 71-50
- Brewers record: 68-52
Dodgers vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jack Flaherty: Through two starts in Los Angeles, Flaherty is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA despite allowing 14 hits in 11.2 innings of work. The Dodgers are going to give him much more run support than he received in Detroit, which should be a good sign for his win/loss record the rest of the season.
Milwaukee Brewers
Tobias Meyers: On paper, Meyers is having a good season for the Brewers, especially after shutting down the Cincinnati Reds over 7.1 innings in a 1-0 win his last start. Still, his advanced numbers are a little concerning, as he ranks in the 30th percentile in average exit velocity against and has an expected ERA more than one run higher than his actual ERA.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
This is a prime spot for Flaherty, who is making his third start of the season for the Dodgers after he was acquired at the trade deadline.
Los Angeles is already 2-0 in his outings, and Flaherty has 16 outings this season with three or fewer earned runs allowed. That gives this L.A. squad a terrific floor in this matinee matchup.
For the Brewers, Meyers gets the start after tossing 7.1 scoreless frames in his last outing. While it was an impressive showing, I’m still not sold on how great his numbers look this season.
The performance lowered Meyers' ERA to 2.79, but he still has a FIP north of 4.00 and an expected ERA of 3.90 on the season.
With the Dodgers sporting one of the best lineups in baseball, Meyers could be due for some regression in this one. I’ll buy Los Angeles as a road favorite.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-155)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.