Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
After splitting a series with the Mets, the almighty Dodgers only retain a two-game lead on the NL West. The Cardinals will host them after just dropping a series to the Royals and now sitting five games behind the Cubs in the NL Central despite being six games above .500.
The two will meet for the first time this season with the Dodgers’ young southpaw Justin Wrobleski pitching as the Dodgers deal with several injuries to their starting rotation. He’ll be making his second start and third appearance since getting recalled from Triple-A in mid-May. Wrobleski was blasted for eight earned runs in five innings in his first start against the Nationals, but redeemed himself in relief against the Athletics with four scoreless innings.
Veteran Sonny Gray opposes him with two scoreless outings that featured 10 strikeouts in his last three starts.
I’ll give my picks for a Dodgers-Cardinals player prop and game prediction on Friday.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+172)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (+102)
- Cardinals (-120)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 8.00 ERA)
- Cardinals: Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.65 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Midwest, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers Record: 38-25
- Cardinals Record: 34-28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ivan Herrera (+120 at FanDuel)
Given Wrobleski’s inexperience in a road ballpark, I’m looking to the Cardinals’ best hitter against left-handed pitching this season: Ivan Herrera. He’s hitting .344 with four home runs against southpaws. On the subject of splits, the Cards catcher is bashing the baseball for an eye-popping .363/.436/.660 slash line at Busch Stadium.
Wrobleski is on the wrong end of the left on right matchup as he owns a 1.43 WHIP and a 10.7% walk rate per Statcast. He’s not likely to pitch deep into this game, which tees up a Dodgers bullpen that’s performed underwhelmingly, allowing the most home runs in the game to date (35).
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Considering the home team has a considerable advantage in starting pitching, this price could be worse if this wasn’t the Dodgers it was playing. Wrobleski could see more trouble on the road as he carries an 8.10 ERA through 15 ⅓ innings in his career. The Cardinals aren’t too shabby as an offense that could stick it to Los Angeles, either. St. Louis has a .257/.329/.395 slash line, bolstering it to No. 11 overall in weighted runs created plus per FanGraphs.
Gray has been around the block and back again and while his expected metrics are little up since last season, he’s lowered his walk rate and home run to fly ball ratio enough to have confidence in. I’m sticking with the Cards’ consistency at Busch Stadium; they are 20-10 while the Dodgers are only 15-14 on the road.
Pick: Cardinals (-120 at FanDuel)
