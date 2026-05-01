Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The St. Louis Cardinals return home to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting a four-game sweep in Pittsburgh this week. Meanwhile, the Dodgers just lost two straight at home to the Marlins.

The Cardinals have had a surprisingly strong start to the season at 18-13, but they’re just 7-8 at home. Going on the road hasn’t been great for the Dodgers, though, with Los Angeles 8-5 on the road as opposed to 12-6 at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Cardinals on Friday, May 1.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Cardinals +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dodgers -181

Cardinals +149

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.78 ERA)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 4.75 ERA)

Emmet Sheehan is coming off his best start of the season. He just went 6.1 innings against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 10. The bullpen couldn’t hold on, though, as the Dodgers lost 6-4.

On the other hand, Matthew Liberatore lasted just 3.1 innings in his last start. The Mariners tagged him for five runs on eight hits, including three home runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, CARD

Dodgers record: 20-11

Cardinals record: 18-13

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Matthew Liberatore UNDER 15.5 Outs (-145)

Matthew Liberatore isn’t a pitcher that you can rely on to go deep into games. Last season, he went UNDER 15.5 outs in 15 of 29 starts, including a four-inning outing against the Dodgers in August.

This season, Liberatore’s only had two outings longer than five innings in six starts, and those came against the Mets and Astros.

The Dodgers have fared well against left-handed pitching this season, and I think the Cardinals will have a short leash for Liberatore, especially after how poorly his last start went.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

These are two pitchers heading in opposite directions recently. Sheehan allowed four earned runs in each of his first two starts, then has seen that decrease by one ER in each of his last three outings.

Liberatore had a strong start against the Astros last week, but allowed at least four earned runs in his other three starts since April 7.

The Dodgers aren’t a team that is going to stay down for long, and they’re 5-1 against left-handed starters this year. I’ll take them on the run line as they hit the road for a business trip.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.