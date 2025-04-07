Dodgers vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The defending World Series champions were shaping up to be one of the best baseball teams of all time and they've started off their 2025 campaign on the right track of living up to that name. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 9-2 to start the year and are now in a great spot to build on that when they take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game series.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's series opener.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-115)
- Nationals +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -175
- Phillies +145
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Dodgers vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN and SportsNet LA
- Dodgers Record: 9-2
- Nationals Record: 3-6
Dodgers vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Dustin May, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (0-1, 2.45 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Nationals Best Prop Bet
- Dustin May OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-128) via FanDuel
The Nationals sport the highest strikeout rate in the Majors through the first week and a half of the MLB season. They strikeout on 30.2% of their plate appearances, which is 1.4% higher than any other team. We're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Dustin May to reach at least five strikeouts tonight. He recorded six in his first start of the season.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Despite the Dodgers sporting a 9-2 record to start the season, their offense hasn't put up the type of numbers you would expect. They rank just 19th in the Majors in batting average at .229, one spot above the Nationals who come in at .226.
With that in mind, we could have a low-scoring affair tonight. Both Dustin May and MacKenzie Gore got off to strong starts to their 2025 campaign, and if they both put together solid starts tonight, the UNDER is going to look like a great bet.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-118) via DraftKings
