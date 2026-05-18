Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

It was just Rivalry Weekend across Major League Baseball, but this early-week meeting between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres has more hate than Dodgers vs. Angels and Padres vs. Mariners combined.

The Dodgers swept the series in Anaheim to extend their winning streak to five games after losing four straight. The Padres also won all three games in Seattle after dropping two of three in Milwaukee.

This will be the first meeting this season between these NL West rivals.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Monday, May 18.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Padres +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

Dodgers -149

Padres +123

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3, 3.60 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (3-2, 2.63 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has looked human in recent starts. He allowed five runs in 6.1 innings last time out, which was the fourth straight start with at least 3 ER. The righthander made two starts against the Padres last year, allowing five runs in 12.1 innings.

Michael King struggled a few starts ago against the White Sox, but has bounced back with two strong outings against the Cardinals and Brewers. He allowed one run in each of those starts. This will be his first start against the Dodgers since 2024.

Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SDPA

Dodgers record: 29-18

Padres record: 28-18

Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+122)

Teoscar Hernandez is riding a modest five-game hitting streak with nine hits, five runs, and six RBI in that span. He’s also batting .327 (18 for 55) with three doubles and a home run this month.

The outfielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and seven of his last nine contests overall. He’s been moving around the Dodgers lineup, but I still like these plus odds tonight.

Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

It looks like we could be getting a pitcher’s duel in San Diego tonight with Yamamoto facing off against King. But I’m looking the other way and taking the OVER in this one.

This is a pick that could end up falling flat on its face, but both of these teams have scored plenty of runs recently, and things can always get crazy in this rivalry.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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