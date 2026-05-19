Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The San Diego Padres took a first-inning lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night thanks to a Miguel Andujar home run, and that was the only run scored in the series opener.

The Padres have now won four games in a row after a sweep in Seattle, while that loss broke the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak after a sweep in Anaheim.

The teams both now have 29 wins on the season, with the Dodgers having one more loss in their extra game played.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Tuesday, May 19.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+102)

Padres +1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Dodgers -163

Padres +135

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA)

Padres: Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA)

Emmet Sheehan is looking to build on a solid start last time out. He allowed two runs on as many hits in six innings against the Giants after going 4.2 innings with one run allowed to the Braves prior to that. The righthander has made one start against the Padres in his career, allowing one run on three hits in four innings last June.

Griffin Canning finally made his season debut on May 3, allowing just one run (a home run) on three hits in five innings against the White Sox. However, he’s allowed six runs in each of his last two starts, failing to get out of the second inning last time out.

Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SDPA

Dodgers record: 29-19

Padres record: 29-18

Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Emmet Sheehan OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-137)

Emmet Sheehan has been racking up the strikeouts recently. He has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in four straight starts and six of eight overall this season.

Sheehan had six strikeouts in just four innings of work against the Padres last year, and San Diego is striking out at over a 25% clip in the last month.

Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Canning got roughed up by the Cardinals and Brewers. Surely, the Dodgers will be able to get to him for a handful of runs, right?

I’m fairly confident that Sheehan will give the Dodgers a good chance to win, and I’m a bit surprised that they aren’t bigger favorites. The offense has been hit or miss this season, but Canning is someone that this lineup can tee off against.

I’d consider -1.5 (+102) if the moneyline price is a bit too juicy for you.

Pick: Dodgers -163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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