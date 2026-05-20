Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Los Angeles Dodgers handed Mason Miller his first loss as a member of the San Diego Padres to even up their three-game set on Tuesday night. They’ll now have Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the rubber match with first place in the NL West on the line.

The Dodgers took their final two games against the Giants and swept the Angels before getting shut out in the series opener in San Diego.

The Padres were also quite hot as they saw their four-game winning streak snapped with last night’s loss.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Wednesday, May 20.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-104)

Padres +1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Dodgers -193

Padres +158

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -123)

Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 0.82 ERA)

Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-1, 2.68 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani has been incredible this season. After his worst start of the year (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) against the Astros, he threw seven shutout innings against the Giants last time out. He made one start against the Padres last year in his return from injury, allowing one run on two hits with no strikeouts in one inning.

Randy Vasquez has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres this season and last. He allowed 8 ER in two starts a few outings ago, but bounced back with 1 ER in 11 IP in his last two starts, including six shutout innings in Seattle last time out.

Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SDPA

Dodgers record: 30-19

Padres record: 29-19

Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-107)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stifled the Padres for one run on a solo home run in seven innings in the series opener before Emmett Sheehan got a bit roughed up last night. I expect Shohei Ohtani to continue his dominance on the mound tonight in San Diego.

Ohtani has allowed more than one run in a game only once this season. I’ll take this pick’em price for him to keep that going tonight.

Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Well, I like Ohtani to dominate tonight, and Vasquez has been solid on the mound for San Diego, too. That leads me to taking the UNDER tonight in San Diego.

I don’t expect either offense to put up too many runs tonight in what should be a close, low-scoring series finale.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-123)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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