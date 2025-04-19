Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 19
It's not often the Los Angeles Dodgers will be underdogs this season, but that's exactly what they are this afternoon when they take on the Texas Rangers. They're not significant underdogs by any stretch of the imagination, but an underdog nonetheless.
Let's take a look at the odds for today's matinee matchup and then I'll break down my best bets.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+154)
- Rangers +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -108
- Rangers -112
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Dodgers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 19
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Record: 15-6
- Rangers Record: 12-8
Dodgers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki, RHP (0-1 3.29 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-2 2.55 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet
- Roki Sasaki UNDER 1.5 Walks (+145) via DraftKings
It may be a smart move to take the UNDER on walks for any starting pitcher that's facing the Texas Rangers. They have the lowest walk rate in the Majors, drawing a walk on just 5.8% of their plate appearances, which is the lowest mark in the Majors by 0.6%. Roki Sasaki has allowed 2+ walks in all four of his starts this season, but if he's going to buck that trend, today is a great chance for that to happen.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I get that the Texas Rangers likely have the advantage in this game when it comes to the pitching matchup with Nathan Eovaldi (2.55 ERA) on the mound, but there are few times that I'm not going to take the Dodgers when they're set as underdogs.
Offensively, the Dodgers have been far superior to the Rangers. They come into tonight's game ranking sixth in OPS while the Rangers rank 24th. The Dodgers have also had stronger performances from their bullpen. Los Angeles ranks 12th in bullpen ERA at 3.61, while Texas ranks 19th at 3.97.
Evoaldi being on the mound isn't enough to convince me to bet the Rangers. I'll back Los Angeles as a slight road 'dog.
Pick: Dodgers -108 via DraftKings
