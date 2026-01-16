Dodgers World Series Odds Notably Surge After Signing Kyle Tucker 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing chess while the rest of the MLB is playing rock, paper, scissors. After signing Kyle Tucker, the West Coast juggernauts are getting even more love from neighboring Vegas.

The Dodgers opened at +370 at DraftKings to win their third straight World Series, but are now down to +250 at DK after signing Tucker. Those odds are three-times shorter than the Yankees at +750 and are five-times shorter than the next closest National League team, the Phillies at +1300.

It’s no surprise considering they have added Tucker, a four-time All Star and World Series champion with the Astros, and Mets closer Edwin Díaz this offseason. Neither has ever been the best at their position in baseball, yet the Dodgers keep throwing insane money at the top free agents in the offseason and cashing in during October.

The Dodgers’ estimated 2026 payroll is $413 million. That’s $96 million more than the second-place Mets and more than the White Sox, A’s, Rays, Guardians, and Marlins’ payrolls combined.

Tucker, signed with the Dodgers on a four-year deal worth $240 million. That $60 million per season average is the second-highest in baseball behind only his new teammate, Shohei Ohtani. In total, the Dodgers have over $2 billion worth of guaranteed salaries on their roster.

No wonder their such heavy favorites.

Despite making him the second-highest paid player in baseball based on AVV, it’s not like the Dodgers expect a ton from Tucker. He’s never hit more than 30 home runs in a season, he’ll probably bat fifth or lower in the lineup and he won’t threaten Ohtani in the NL MVP race.

And yet, he still makes the Dodgers better than they were last year when they erased a 3-2 deficit against the Blue Jays in the World Series, winning two straight on the road en route to a second World Series title.

Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette now become the top free agents remaining. The Dodgers won’t be in on either of those players (at least we don’t think!), but whoever signs them likely won’t see a noticeable increase in their World Series odds. Realistically, for any team to beat the Dodgers in October, it will take a Toronto-like run of fate, plus a little bit of luck, to take down the roaring dynasty out west.

Personally, I’m not betting on this market as it’s uninspiring ahead of the season. If you do want to bet on this market, FanDuel has better odds for most teams other than the Dodgers.

2026 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +220

New York Yankees +1000

Seattle Mariners +1300

Philadelphia Phillies +1300

Atlanta Braves +1400

Toronto Blue Jays +1400

Boston Red Sox +1600

New York Mets +1800

Chicago Cubs +1900

Houston Astros +2000

Baltimore Orioles +2200

San Diego Padres +2500

Milwaukee Brewers +2700

Detroit Tigers +2700

Texas Rangers +3000

Kansas City Royals +3300

Cincinnati Reds +4500

Cleveland Guardians +4500

San Francisco Giants +6000

Arizona Diamondbacks +6500

Tampa Bay Rays +8000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Athletics +10000

Minnesota Twins +10000

Miami Marlins +15000

St. Louis Cardinals +20000

Los Angeles Angels +20000

Colorado Rockies +50000

Chicago White Sox +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.