Dolphins Crazy ATS Record vs. Patriots Make Them Obvious Bet for NFL Week 12
The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in Week 12 action in what will be a very different looking game from their Week 5 meeting when it was a game between Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett.
This Sunday's rematch will be a much more exciting meeting when Tua Tagovailoa takes the field to take on Drake Maye. One thing that may stay the same from previous meetings is the Dolphins covering. Miami has dominated the Patriots against the spread in the past handful of years.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then we'll take a look at the recent betting history between these two teams.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds
Spread
- Patriots +7.5
- Dolphins -7.5
Moneyline
- Patriots +310
- Dolphins -395
Patriots vs. Dolphins History
The Dolphins are 8-0 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these AFC East opponents.
DATE
SPREAD
AWAY
HOME
Oct 6, 2024
MIA -2
MIA 15
NE 10
Oct 29, 2023
MIA -7.5
NE 17
MIA 31
Sept 17, 2023
MIA -2
MIA 24
NE 17
Jan 1, 2023
NE -3
MIA 21
NE 23
Sept 11, 2022
MIA -3
NE 7
MIA 20
Jan 9, 2022
NE -6
NE 24
MIA 33
Sept 12, 2021
NE -3.5
MIA 17
NE 16
Dec 20, 2020
NE -1
NE 12
MIA 22
In the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots covered the first game, beating the Dolphins 21-11 on September 13, but have since failed to cover in eight straight games including losing seven of them. The only time the Patriots managed to squeak by the Dolphins was a New Years Day game in 2023.
Tua Tagovailoa is a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread against the Patriots in his career. He was inactive in their Week 16 loss to them on New Years Day of 2023 but also wasn't active in their win against them earlier in 2024.
Now, he has a chance to improve to 7-0 against the Patriots on Sunday and if they can cover the touchdown spread, the Dolphins cover streak will improve to 9-0 against the former kings of the AFC East.
