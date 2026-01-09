Dolphins Next Coach Odds: John Harbaugh Becomes Top Option in Miami
The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday that they have moved on from Mike McDaniel, meaning they are the latest team added to the long list of franchises looking for their next head coach.
The move came with speculation that the Dolphins planned on staying with McDaniel until Harbaugh became available, leading to them firing McDaniel in hopes of landing the top coaching candidate on the market. The betting odds would back that belief up, as Harbaugh is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the next Dolphins' head coach.
Dolphins Next Head Coach Odds
- John Harbaugh -115
- Vance Joseph +500
- Jesse Minter +700
- Robert Saleh +750
- Mike McCarthy +750
- Kliff Kingsbury +750
- Kevin Stefanski +750
- Chris Shula +850
- Klint Kubiak +1000
- Jeff Hafley +1000
- Matt Nagy +1700
- Joe Brady +2000
- Raheem Morris +2200
Harbaugh is the betting favorite to land the gig at -115, an implied probability of 53.49%.
The next name on the list is Vance Joseph, who is currently serving as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. Joseph served as the Broncos' head coach in 2017 and 2018, but went 11-21 in those two seasons, and Denver eventually turned elsewhere. Joseph spent the next four seasons as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator before returning to Denver as a defensive coordinator.
Jesse Minter, the Chargers' defensive coordinator, is another popular name amongst head coaching vacancies, and the Dolphins' job is no different. The 42-year-old has coached below both Harbaugh brothers and is one of the top names as a first-time head coach.
The Dolphins are an attractive spot for potential head coaches. They have talent on the roster, and few cities are as great a place to coach or play in than Miami.
