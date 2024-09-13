Dolphins Super Bowl Odds, Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds Tank After Quarterback's Concussion
A scary and unfortunate scene occurred at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins star quarterback scrambled for a first down in the second half, but he suffered a concussion on the play after his head led into Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin.
Tagovailoa was quickly ruled out for the game, and it's extremely concerning to see the former first-round pick suffer a concussion after he dealt with multiple in the 2022 season.
There are serious concerns about Tagovailoa's football future given his history of head injuries, and at this point it's more important about making sure he's going to be healthy long term rather than his immediate future on the field.
The Dolphins ended up losing badly to the Bills in Week 2, and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson wasn't exactly inspiring in place of Tagovailoa. The former seventh-round pick did not lead a scoring drive despite completing eight of his 14 passes for 80 yards.
It's very possible that Thompson will start for the Dolphins in Week 3 -- and possibly beyond that -- depending upon what the organization wants to do at the quarterback position. The Dolphins could look to sign another quarterback, such as veteran Ryan Tannehill, but it's hard to determine if or when Tagovailoa would even return this season.
Following Tua's injury, there was a massive shift in Miami's odds in the futures market, as well as the quarterback's odds to win the MVP award.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds have taken a massive tumble, partially due to their loss, but mainly because there is a ton of uncertainty now at the quarterback position.
- Dolphins’ Super Bowl Odds before Tagovailoa Injury: +2000
- Dolphins’ Super Bowl Odds after Tagovailoa Injury: +4000
Falling to +5000, the Dolphins now have an implied probability of just 2.44 percent to win the Super Bowl. After coming into Week 2 in the top 10 in the odds to win it all, the Dolphins are now 14th, ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers but behind teams like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay is expected to be without quarterback Jordan Love for multiple weeks, so the fact that Miami has worse odds than them could be a sign that Tagovailoa is out for the long haul.
Miami Dolphins AFC East Odds
Prior to the season, Miami was +205 to win the AFC East division, but those odds have more than doubled after Thursday night.
- Buffalo Bills: +100
- New York Jets: +170
- Miami Dolphins: +500
- New England Patriots: +1800
Miami sits at +500 to win the division -- an implied probability of 16.67 percent -- a sign that oddsmakers expect Tagovailoa to miss time. The Jets (0-1) have far better odds at +170, and they haven't even won a game yet in the 2024 season.
Winning the division, especially with a loss to the Bills already on their resume, is going to be an uphill battle for the Dolphins with Tua's status in question.
Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds
The biggest move came in Tagovailoa's MVP odds, which may not have been all related to his injury. The Dolphins quarterback struggled before suffering a concussion, throwing three picks in Thursday's loss.
- Tagovailoa’s MVP Odds before Concussion: +1600
- Tagovailoa’s MVP Odds after Concussion: +5000
At +5000, Tagovailoa has just a 1.96 percent chance to win the MVP, and he's certainly not worth a bet in this market if he misses games. There's a real chance that Tua's career is in jeopardy given his concussion history, so he's a stay away in this market until there is more clarity around his future.
