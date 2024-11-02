Dolphins vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Fade Tyreek Hill, Back James Cook)
The Miami Dolphins are looking to make up some ground in the AFC East in Week 9, as they are just 2-5 on the season and well behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills.
Tua Tagovailoa made his return from a concussion in Week 8, but Miami still came up short against the Arizona Cardinals.
Can Tagovailoa lead the Dolphins to a win this week?
While I’m not sold on that happening, there are a few players that I like in the prop market, including a Miami running back that has really benefited when the lefty is under center.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyreek Hill UNDER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- De’Von Achane OVER 4.5 Receptions (-105)
- James Cook Anytime TD (-160)
Tyreek Hill UNDER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
If there’s one team that has given Tyreek Hill trouble in his NFL career, it’s Buffalo.
The star receiver has just one game over 80 receiving yards in his career against the Bills, finishing short of 76.5 receiving yards in seven of his eight matchups.
Hill had just three catches for 24 yards in Week 2 against Buffalo, and even though Tagovailoa was injured in that game, the star receiver didn’t get anything going in the first half when he was still in.
Tyreek has just one game (Week 1) where he finished with more than 76.5 receiving yards this season. He’s a must fade against a defense he has yet to figure out in his NFL career.
De’Von Achane OVER 4.5 Receptions (-105)
In every game that Tagovailoa has played in this season, Achane has been heavily involved in the passing game.
He had seven receptions in Week 1 and Week 2 (against Buffalo), before racking up six catches on eight targets in Week 8.
Achane was 22 of his 34 targets on the season when Tua plays, making him a must bet against a Bills team that he torched for 165 yards on 29 touches in Week 2.
James Cook Anytime TD (-160)
This isn’t a fun price to bet on James Cook to score, but the Buffalo Bills running back is going to have a hard time finding a better matchup.
Miami has allowed 10 rushing scores so far this season, and Cook dominated the Dolphins in Week 2, scoring three times and rushing for 78 yards on 11 carries in a blowout win.
Last week, Cook was the focal point of the Buffalo attack, carrying the ball 17 times for 111 yards and two scores despite playing just 55 percent of the team’s snaps.
I expect him to get another huge workload against this weak Miami run defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
