Dolphins vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
If either the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos lose on Saturday, the Miami Dolphins will still be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 17 action on Sunday.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this AFC showdown.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
- Browns +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins -340
- Browns +270
Total
- 40 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dolphins vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Dolphins record: 7-8
- Browns record: 3-12
Dolphins vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Dolphins' last nine games
- Browns are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Dolphins
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Dolphins' last eight road games
- Browns are 1-6 ATS in their last even games
- Browns are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games
Dolphins vs. Browns Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Kendall Fuller, CB - Doubtful
- Bradley Chubb, LB - PUP-R
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable
- Jordyn Brooks, LB - Questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Jameis Winston, QB - Questionable
- Cedric Tillman, WR - Questionable
- Shelby Harris, DT - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Jonnu Smith: Jonnu Smith has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. He's second on the Dolphins in receiving yards with 700 while also hauling in 76 receptions, tied for the most with De'Von Achane. He has become a serious weapon that opposing defenses need to keep an eye on.
Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford: The Browns' best chance to keep this game close is to rely on running back, Jerome Ford, who is averaging a blistering 5.5 yards per carry on the season. He got off to a strong start against the Bengals but the Browns had to turn to their pass game to make up for an early deficit.
Dolphins vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Dolphins:
The Browns don't have enough pieces to overcome having Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their quarterback. Jameis Winston may have had a low floor with turnovers, but his ceiling at least gave the Browns a fighting chance. Amongst 46 quarterbacks who have played at least 75 snaps this season, DTR comes in dead last in adjusted EPA per Play.
The Dolphins have plenty of issues of their own, but they will still have something to play for if either the Chargers or Broncos lose on Saturday. If nothing else, they eclipse the Browns when it comes to skill and talent.
It also helps the weather doesn't look too bad in Cleveland for Sunday, well above freezing, which is good news for Miami.
Pick: Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
