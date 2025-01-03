Dolphins vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet THIS Achane Prop)
The Jets season is all but finished with only a game remaining in the 2024 campaign, but the team can spoil its AFC East rivals season on Sunday in the regular season finale.
The Dolphins have an outside chance at making the postseason, but likely won’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa available due to an injury. However, Miami got a win last week with Tyler Huntley under center, can the Miami skill position group continue to support the backup quarterback?
Here’s three player props for Sunday’s AFC East regular season finale.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Dolphins vs. Jets
- Aaron Rodgers UNDER 221.5 Passing Yards
- De’Von Achane OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards
- Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+265)
Aaron Rodgers UNDER 221.5 Passing Yards
One could argue this is a low number for Rodgers, but the veteran quarterback has gone under this number in half of his games this season. Further, outside of a three week outburst prior to last week’s dud against the Bills in which Rodgers passed for over 250 yards in each, he has gone under this in five of the last eight.
While he passed for 339 yards in an overtime loss to the Dolphins, I want to go under Rodgers' passing yards prop. He will be facing a Miami defense with plenty to play for and ranks eighth in the NFL in EPA/Dropback.
Further, don’t overlook the fact that Rodgers could continue his downward trend to end the season and even be pulled in this one if the game continues to go poorly with the Jets having little to play for.
De’Von Achane OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards
Achane’s number is a bit depressed due to a lackluster showing against the Browns last week, recording only 10 carries for 25 yards. However, he’ll face a poor Jets rush defense that is 23rd in EPA/Rush on the season.
The dynamic running back struggled to get loose against the Jets the first time around, carrying the ball for only 24 yards on 14 carries, but I’m going to count on a bounceback effort against Gang Green with the Dolphins set to lean on Achane with Huntley starting under center.
Achane averages 12 carries per game, and with an average carry of about four yards, this is right around his season long mark. Given the state of the Jets rush defense, I believe that the Texas A&M product can produce at an average mark and break a few chunk plays on the ground in a run-first game script.
Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+265)
Smith has been fantastic in his first season with the Dolphins, catching 79 passes for 828 yards with seven touchdowns, including one last week in Huntley’s start.
I’ll go back to the well on the pass catching tight end who has six touchdowns in the last seven games.
The Jets are above average when it comes to covering tight ends, allowing only four touchdowns to the position this season, but Smith caught a TD against New York in the first meeting while tallying 44 yards on three catches.
I’ll go back for more with Smith.
