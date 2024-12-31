Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the hunt for the NFL Playoffs. If the Chiefs are able to beat the Broncos and the Dolphins can take down the Jets, they'll lock up the No. 7 seed in the postseason.
With that being said, Tua Tagovailoa's injury status is up in the air ahead of this weekend which means they may have to try to win with Tyler Huntley at quarterback once again. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for AFC East showdown.
Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -1.5 (-108)
- Jets +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dolphins -122
- Jets +102
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Dolphins vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dolphins record: 8-8
- Jets record: 4-12
Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- Dolphins are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games vs. Jets
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Dolphins' last nine road games
- Dolphins are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Jets' last six games
- Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Jets' last eight games vs. AFC opponents
Dolphins vs. Jets Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Questionable
- Terron Armstead, OT - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Braiden McGregor, DE - Questionable
- Chuck Clark, S - IR
- Malachi Corley, WR - Questionable
- Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Jonnu Smith: The Dolphins tight end has been a sneaky weapon for them all season long and leads the team in touchdown receptions with seven while sitting tied with Tyreek Hill in overall receptions with 79. If opposing defenses don't pay attention, he'll burn them.
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson: There is some issues inside the Jets locker room and Garrett Wilson seems to be no fan of Aaron Rodgers. With that being said, he's their best offensive weapon and is still just three receptions away from reaching 100 on the season.
Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the Jets to upset the Dolphins and destroy their playoff dreams:
The latest injury reports regarding Tua Tagovailoa don't look great. There's still a chance he plays, but if we read the writing on the wall it looks like Tyler Huntley could make his fifth start of the season. If he doesn't play, the Dolphins are in a bad spot. Their offense has been one of the worst in the NFL when Huntley starts, despite them beating the Browns last week.
The Jets are a disaster, but they're relatively healthy, and Aaron Rodgers has one more start to prove he deserves to be back on this team last year. I'll take the point with New York.
Pick: Jets +1.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
