Dolphins vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Dolphins arrive to Week 2 of the NFL preseason hobbling.
Backup QBs Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers combined for just 10-for-27 passing last week with six sacks allowed, running back Alexander Mattison is out for the year after neck surgery, veteran tackle Germain Ifedi has landed on IR, and prized edge Chop Robinson was carted off in joint practices. That’s not to mention Tyreek Hill is nursing an oblique injury.
Meanwhile, the Lions showcased newcomer QB Kyle Allen last week, who went 7-of-8 for 120 yards and two scores while rookie tight end Isaac TeSlaa made a striking touchdown grab. Detroit’s defense absolutely smothered Miami in practice, blanking them in nine consecutive red-zone snaps.
With Detroit's first-team defense — and even second-teamers — tossing Miami's offense into fits of three-and-out, this game could grow increasingly one-sided.
Dolphins vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m.. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Dolphins Record: 0-0-1
- Lions Record: 1-1
Dolphins vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
Detroit’s defense has looked legitimately dominant in the early stages of camp. Through joint practices, they have repeatedly shut down Tua, Wilson, and Ewers, even without Miami's missing top receivers, forcing drive-ending takeaway drills and zero red-zone touchdowns on nine chances. When your defense goes red-zone perfect and records multiple pass-rush takedowns per drill, that's not fluke — it’s execution. It’s Dan Campbell.
With Miami inundated with injuries, it has derailed both their running game and pass protection. Preseason spreads are often driven by high-profile starters, but here the narrative overvalues name recognition over actual performance. Detroit’s backup QBs have shown rhythm and chemistry; Miami’s backups coughed up turnovers and sacks. Historically, teams that dominate joint practices before preseason games win those games more often than not, and here, discipline, defensive strength, efficient QB play, and tangible openings due to Miami’s creaky offense and depleted backfield all point to Detroit covering on Saturday.
Pick: Lions +2.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
