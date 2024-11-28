Dolphins vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Night in NFL Week 13
The Miami Dolphins have won three games in a row and are looking to make it a fourth when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving in NFL Week 13.
Green Bay is fresh off of a big win over the San Francisco 49ers where Josh Jacobs ran wild, scoring three times.
This game should be a battle between two good offenses, meaning there will be plenty of players to bet on to find the end zone.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorites for Thursday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Dolphins vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-125)
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+155)
- Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+195)
De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-125)
Since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion against the Arizona Cardinals, De’Von Achane has gone off.
The second-year running back has scored in four of the Dolphins’ last five games, finding the end zone six times, including four through the air.
Achane is matchup-proof thanks to his usage in the passing game, even though the Packers have only allowed nine total touchdowns to running backs this season. I have to bet on Achane given his massive usage in this Dolphins offense.
Over the last five games, Achane has at least 10 carries and three catches in every matchup.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+155)
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft found the end zone in Week 12, and he nearly found it twice, getting tackled inside the five-yard line on another catch.
On the season, Kraft has six touchdown catches, and he’s found the end zone in five of the last eight weeks.
Jordan Love has looked his way a lot, and with Romeo Doubs getting banged up in Week 12, Kraft could have an expanded role in a short week.
Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+195)
Over the last two weeks, tight end Jonnu Smith has been the No. 1 option for the Dolphins in the passing game.
He’s been targeted 19 times, reeling in 15 of those passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
So many teams focus on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, but Smith has shown he’s a favorite target for Tagovailoa in this offense.
Green Bay gave up a passing score to George Kittle in Week 12 and has allowed four tight end scores – and 632 receiving yards – so far in 2024.
