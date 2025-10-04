Dolphins vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are both 1-3 to start their seasons, but the good news is that one of them will improve to 2-3, keeping their playoff dreams alive. Meanwhile, it'll start getting late early for the team that falls to 1-4 on Sunday.
I broke down my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to focus specifically on player props. Let's dive into three of my favorites for this interconference duel.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Darren Waller OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Tommy Tremble OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Bryce Young Anytime Touchdown (+475)
Darren Waller OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
This game is a meeting between the two worst defenses at defending tight ends so far this season. The Dolphins and Panthers rank 32nd and 31st in receiving yards allowed to tight ends, so we're going to target both of them to have big games on Sunday, starting with Darren Waller. Waller had a two-touchdown performance against the Jets in Week 4, proving he can be utilized effectively in this Dolphins' offense. That could lead to more balls being thrown his way in Week 5.
Tommy Tremble OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Tommy Tremble will be getting the start at tight end for the Carolina Panthers this week with starter Ja'Tavion Sanders sidelined with an injury. He's also going to benefit from taking on a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this season. We're not asking for much from Tremble, just 27 or more yards is enough to cash this bet.
Bryce Young Anytime Touchdown (+475)
I'm surprised Bryce Young has such long odds to score with his legs in this game. He already has a rushing touchdown this season and he scored six of them last year. He's at his best when he scrambles and he now gets to face a Dolphins team that has given up the most rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterback this season. This is worth a sprinkle at +475.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.
Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!