Dolphins vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Limited Options)
Bettors should prepare themselves to be disappointed if they want to bet on the anytime touchdown scorer market in Sunday’s New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins matchup, as these two squads have scored the fewest points in the NFL in 2024.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting the total in this game at 35.5 points, a sign that points will be at a premium in Foxborough.
Tyler Huntley will make his second straight start for the Dolphins after he led the team to 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Miami has scored just 15 points since Tua Tagovailoa was injured in Week 2 of the season against the Buffalo Bills.
Huntley did find the end zone in Week 4, and he’s one of the few players I’m looking to target in this game. We need to consider betting solely on volume – and not talent – when it comes to this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots
- Tyler Huntley Anytime TD (+155)
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (-155)
Tyler Huntley Anytime TD (+155)
Some of Miami’s best offensive plays in Week 4 came on Huntley scrambles, and he punched in a meaningless touchdown late in the game for Miami.
Huntley ended up with eight carries for 40 yards, and I’d much prefer taking him to find the end zone over anyone in the passing game (Miami threw for just 96 yards in Week 4) as well as running back De’Von Achane, who is +110 to find the end zone this week.
The Dolphins have one touchdown in a little less than 10 quarters since Tagovailoa went down. Not ideal when it comes to this market.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (-155)
Rhamondre Stevenson got off to a fast start this season, but he’s cooled off for the Patriots in the last two weeks.
So, why go back to him?
Volume, volume and more volume.
Stevenson received 13 carries and five targets in Week 4, the third time this season he’s had 18 or more opportunities.
- Week 1: 25 carries, 3 targets (3 catches)
- Week 2: 21 carries, 5 targets (2 catches)
- Week 3: 6 carries, 0 targets
- Week 4: 13 carries, 5 targets (4 catches)
Miami is only allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season, but it has given up seven scores on the ground.
Stevenson is easily the most reliable option for this struggling New England attack.
