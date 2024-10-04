Dolphins vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Don't Lose Faith in Tyreek Hill)
No one is too surprised the New England Patriots are sitting at 1-3 through the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but the Miami Dolphins also being 1-3 heading into Week 5 is not something anyone would've predicted a month ago.
The two 1-3 teams will face off in an AFC East duel on Sunday and if you want to bet a few player props on this game, you've come to the right place.
Let's dive into my top two player props for this matchup.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Player Props
- Tyreek Hill OVER 47.5 receiving yards
- Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 52.5 rushing yards
Tyreek Hill OVER 47.5 receiving yards
Even with the Dolphins relying on a quarterback they just signed a couple of weeks ago to start for them this game, it's almost unfathomable to see Tyreek Hill's receiving yards total at just 47.5. I'm going to buy low on Hill this week who is still poised for a big game despite not having a competent quarterback.
The Patriots' secondary has been terrible this weekend. New England ranks 29th in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.5 yards per pass attempt.
Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 52.5 rushing yards
Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing numbers have fallen in the past couple of weeks. He rushed just 13 times for 43 yards against the 49ers in Week 4. Antonio Gibson has increased his snap counts the past two weeks and ran the ball six times against the 49ers in Week 4.
The Dolphins rank inside the top 10 in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 4.2 yards per rush. Stevenson may struggle to hit 50 yards once again.
