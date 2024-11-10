Dolphins vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams will wrap up Week 10 action in the NFL when the two teams face off on Monday Night Football.
With it being the final game of the week, let's not just stick to one bet. We're going to wager on some player props as well. I have one locked in for each team on Monday night, let's dive into them.
Dolphins vs. Rams Player Props
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Kyren Williams UNDER 83.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- De'Von Achane OVER 5.5 Receptions (+100)
Kyren Williams UNDER 83.5 Rush Yards
After an unbelievably good 2023 season, Kyren Williams has had a rough 2024 campaign. Sure, he has 10 total touchdowns, but he's averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. He has also failed to go over 83.5 rushing yards in two of his last three games.
He'll have to try to increase his production on Monday night when he faces a Dolphins defense that ranks in the top half of the NFL in opponent yards per carry, opponent rush EPA, and opponent success rate. I think this number is too high for Williams, so I'll take the UNDER.
De'Von Achane OVER 5.5 Receptions
The Dolphins have been using De'Von Achane a ton in the passing game lately. He has seen eight targets in the two games since Tua Tagovailoa's return at quarterback, hauling in at least six receptions in each of them.
At plus-money, I can't resist betting on Achane to reach six receptions for the third straight game on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!