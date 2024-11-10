Dolphins vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10
Week 10 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Rams.
It's likely too little too late for the Miami Dolphins, but a win in this game at least gives their playoff hopes a breath of life. Tua Tagovailoa has been strong in his return from concussion protocol, but their defense has let them down in two straight weeks,
Meanwhile, the Rams are finally starting to get healthy and have managed to string together three straight wins, putting them just half a game back from the NFC West lead heading into the weekend. They'll try to mimic last year's success when they were the hottest team in the league in the second half of the season.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Dolphins vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +1.5 (-105)
- Rams -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +110
- Rams -130
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-115)
- UNDER 48.5 (-105)
The Rams were 2.5-point favorites early in the week but that line has shifted a point toward the Dolphins and now the Rams are just slight 1.5-point favorites. The total has decreased two points from 50.5 to 48.5.
Dolphins vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I like the Rams to get the job done on Monday night:
Remember when the Rams went 7-1 in their final eight games after their BYE week last season? Well, we could be seeing the start of a similar run. Not only have they won three straight games off their BYE, but their metrics have significantly improved across the board.
While the offense improvement with a healthy Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua is expected, it's been the improvements on defense that have been just as impressive. From Weeks 1-6, the Rams ranked 31st in the NFL in opponent EPA per play. Since returning from their BYE, their defense has ranked second in opponent EPA per play.
All the signs are there that now is the time to invest in the Rams and I'm going to do so by betting on them to win and cover at home against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
When it comes to the total for the game, I'm going to lean toward it going underdog. Prior to the previous two weeks, the Dolphins defense had been a top 10 unit in the league. The Rams defense has also been solid, especially in recent weeks. It could end up being more of a defensive battle than people expect and the movement on the total throughout the week has backed up that claim.
Final score prediction: Rams 26, Dolphins 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
