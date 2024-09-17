Dolphins vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Seattle)
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to move to 3-0 in the 2024 season when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in NFL Week 3.
Miami was dealt a major blow in Week 2, as star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, putting his season – and future in football – at risk. Tagovailoa is expected to miss Sunday’s contest, leading to oddsmakers placing the Dolphins as five-point underdogs in this matchup.
After close wins over Denver and New England, the Seahawks will have another easier matchup with Skylar Thompson expected to start for Miami.
The Seahawks have had some solid offensive games, but they still let both Denver and Seattle hang around. Does that happen in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and much more for NFL Week 3.
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dolphins +5 (-110)
- Seahawks -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +180
- Seahawks: -218
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dolphins vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Dolphins record: 1-1
- Seahawks record: 2-0
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 0-2 against the spread this season
- The Seahawks are 0-1-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 2-0 in Seattle’s games this season
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Miami’s games this season
- The Seahawks are 0-1 ATS as home favorites this season
- Miami has not played a road game yet in 2024
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Tua Tagovailoa – out
- Jeff Wilson Jr. – questionable
- Terron Armstead – questionable
- Raheem Mostert – questionable
- Malik Washington – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Jerome Baker – questionable
- Boye Mafe – questionable
- Pharaoh Brown – questionable
- Kenneth Walker III – questionable
- George Fant – questionable
- Uchenna Nwosu – questionable
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Skylar Thompson: After Tagovailoa went down in Week 2, Thompson came in to complete eight of his 14 pass attempts for 80 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or a pick, but he did take a sack. The Miami offense isn’t nearly as explosive with Thompson starting in place of Tagovailoa.
Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf: Metcalf had a huge showing against New England in Week 2, hauling in 10 catches for 129 yards and a score in the Seahawks’ overtime win. This week, he could draw shadow coverage from Jalen Ramsey, which should be a fun matchup to watch.
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
Seattle hasn’t been ultra-impressive to open the season, letting Denver and New England hang around (and failing to cover in the process), but this should be an easy matchup for Mike Macdonald’s squad in Week 3.
Thompson – a former seventh-round pick – has struggled in his limited time in the NFL, and the Miami offense went stale even before he came into the game in Week 2.
Now, the Seahawks can sell out to take Tyreek Hill away and dare Thompson to beat them in other ways.
Even though Seattle has played two close games, it does rank No. 2 in the league in opponent yards per play, and the duo of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf got loose in the win over New England.
After watching Buffalo dominate Miami at home on Thursday, I have very little faith that this team will bounce back with a backup quarterback in a tough environment on the road.
Pick: Seahawks -5 (-110)
