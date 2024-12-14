Dolphins vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans face-off in an AFC duel in Week 15.
While it's not the best game on Sunday's slate, it could prove to be one that has a major impact on the playoff picture at the end of the regular season. In this article, I'm going to break down some of my favorite prop bets for this Dolphins vs. Texans showdown.
Dolphins vs. Texans Best Player Prop Bets
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- De'Von Achane UNDER 12.5 Rush Attempts (-105)
- Joe Mixon OVER 83.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+200)
De'Von Achane UNDER 12.5 Rush Attempts (-105)
De'Von Achane to go UNDER 12.5 rush attempts is my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 15:
The Miami Dolphins have completely abandoned the run lately, running the ball on just 28.93% of plays over their last three games. As a result, De'Von Achane has run the ball more than 12 times just twice in his last seven games.
Raheem Mostert is still questionable this week, but if he does play, that will hurt Achane's rush attempts as well.
Joe Mixon OVER 83.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Joe Mixon has played a huge role in the Texans' offensive success this season. He has reached 100 yards in all but three of his starts in 2024. It's not just has ability to run the ball, he's averaging just 4.3 yards per carry, it's moreso the Texans' commitment to handing him the ball. He has had 20 carries in six of his last seven starts.
That should be enough for him to surpass this number once again when he faces a very average Dolphins run defense.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Jaylen Waddle seeing 12 targets last season is a good sign for his increased usage in the final stretch of the season. his numbers may not be as good as they've been in seasons past, but he's still getting plenty of targets. If the Texans' defense keys in on stopping Tyreek Hill, Waddle is going to be a great bet to find the end zone at 2-1.
NFL Week 14 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!