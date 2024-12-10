Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the hunt for a postseason berth. They'll likely need to win their four remaining games and hope the Ravens, Chargers, or Broncos go 1-3 in their last three games but if those happen, the Dolphins may find themselves in the playoffs.
Their next step is to upset the Houston Texans, who are currently leading the AFC South at 8-5. The Texans will be fresh off their BYE week and are trying to find some momentum in the final stretch of the season.
Let's dive into it.
Dolphins vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-115)
- Texans -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +120
- Texans -142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dolphins vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Dolphins' last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Dolphins' last seven road games
- Dolphins are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC South opponents
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Texans' last 12 games
- Texans have won five straight home games vs. Dolphins
- Texans are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in December
Dolphins vs. Texans Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Raheem Mostert, RB - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Out
- Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Jalen Pitre, S - Questionable
- Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Questionable
- Folorunso Fatukasi, DT - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins quarterback has been fantastic since returning to the lineup, sporting a quarterback rating of 107.4 while completing 73.8% of passes. As long as he stays healthy and the Dolphins keep winning, they're going to have a shot to sneak into the playoffs.
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans are at their best when their running game is firing on all cylinders and Joe Mixon plays a big role in that, averaging 4.3 yards on the carry and scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why the Dolphins are my upset pick of the week:
The Texans are in little danger of missing out on the playoffs, but there are a ton of red flags surrounding this team entering the final stretch of the season. To say C.J. Stroud has regressed this year may be an understatement. He ranks 28th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE composite, two spots below Daniel Jones and just one spot above Caleb Williams. As a whole, their offense is 22nd in EPA per play and 30th in success rate.
Now, they host a Dolphins offense that continues to be elite as long as they're not being asked to play in cold weather conditions. Let's remember the Dolphins are technically still alive in the playoff race but will need to win out and get some help from other teams. There's no question in my opinion they have the far superior offense in this game so I'll ride them as underdogs in this AFC showdown.
Pick: Dolphins +120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!