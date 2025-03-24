Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis has missed the last three games with an ankle issue, but he returned to practice on Sunday.
Officially, the Kings are listing Sabonis as questionable for Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics.
This is a huge development for the Kings, who are fighting for a position in the Western Conference play-in race. Now, Sacramento is set as just a 3.5-point home dog at DraftKings against a Boston team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and has recently been without Jaylen Brown.
This season, Sabonis has been a huge piece once again for the Kings, averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's a tough matchup for any team to deal with down low, and he could be in line for a big game (if he plays) on Monday against a Boston frontcourt that may not have Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis (KP missed Sunday's game and Horford doesn't usually play back-to-backs) tonight.
This story will be updated with Sabonis' official status for Monday's game.
