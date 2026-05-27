Donna Vekić vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open Semifinals in 2025, her first semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She'll look to turn that into another deep run at a Grand Slam in 2026, but can that happen at Roland-Garros?

She'll face Donna Vekic in the second round on Thursday morning.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Donna Vekić vs. Naomi Osaka Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Donna Vekic +250

Naomi Osaka -315

Total

20.5 (Over -122/Under -108)

Donna Vekic vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TBD

Donna Vekic vs. Naomi Osaka: History and Tournament Results

Osaka is 2-0 against Vekic in their careers, but the last match between them took place in Germany in 2019.

Donna Vekic

Donna Vekic has made it to the third round at the French Open third round just twice in her career. Her 46% win rate at this tournament is her worst win rate amongst the four Grand Slams. Her best finish at a Grand Slam came in a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon in 2024.

She defeated Alice Tubello in straight sets in the first round.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has always struggled at the French Open. She has only made it to the third round twice and has never made it further. She has a 53% win rate at this tournament, her worst win rate amongst the four Grand Slams.

She defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round 6-3, 7-6.

Donna Vekic vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction and Best Bet

I think this is going to be a closer match than the odds indicate. Vekic has had some solid performances on clay of late, including making it to the final at the Istanbul Open earlier this month. She also made it to the Round of 32 at the Credit One Charleston Open in April before eventually losing to Madison Keys.

Osaka has been fine in recent tournaments, but is certainly far from her peak. She's rightfully favored, but I think this is going to be a drawn-out match.

Pick: OVER 20.5 Games (-122) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!