Is Donovan Mitchell Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on Tuesday night in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle injury.
Mitchell, who injured his ankle in Game 4 and did not return, re-aggravated an ankle injury that he dealt with at the end of the regular season.
With the Cavs trailing the Pacers 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Mitchell's injury looms large on Tuesday night. In the first three games of the series, Mitchell had 33 or more points in every game, including a 43-point game in Game 3's win.
The Cavs have dealt with a ton of injuries in the playoffs, as Darius Garland has missed four games, Evan Mobley has missed one game and De'Andre Hunter has also missed a game. If Mitchell is unable to play in Game 5, it would undoubtedly move the odds in the Pacers-Cavs matchup.
As of Tuesday morning, the Cavs are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup. Cleveland needs to win three games in a row to become the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series.
Without Mitchell, the Cavs would likely lean on Mobley and Garland more on the offensive end, although neither player has the ceiling offensively that Mitchell has shown in his playoff career.
This story will be updated with Mitchell's official status for Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.